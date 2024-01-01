Bangladeshi takas to Euros today

Convert BDT to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
8.41 eur

1.000 BDT = 0.008413 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:18
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53456.230.78883.1361.367.199
1 EUR1.08411.66360.9670.85490.141.4747.806
1 AUD0.6520.601136.6590.51454.20.8874.694
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4790.0240.128

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Euro
1 BDT0.00841 EUR
5 BDT0.04206 EUR
10 BDT0.08413 EUR
20 BDT0.16826 EUR
50 BDT0.42064 EUR
100 BDT0.84128 EUR
250 BDT2.10320 EUR
500 BDT4.20641 EUR
1000 BDT8.41281 EUR
2000 BDT16.82562 EUR
5000 BDT42.06405 EUR
10000 BDT84.12810 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bangladeshi Taka
1 EUR118.86600 BDT
5 EUR594.33000 BDT
10 EUR1,188.66000 BDT
20 EUR2,377.32000 BDT
50 EUR5,943.30000 BDT
100 EUR11,886.60000 BDT
250 EUR29,716.50000 BDT
500 EUR59,433.00000 BDT
1000 EUR118,866.00000 BDT
2000 EUR237,732.00000 BDT
5000 EUR594,330.00000 BDT
10000 EUR1,188,660.00000 BDT