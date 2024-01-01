20 Bangladeshi takas to Euros

Convert BDT to EUR at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
0.16 eur

Tk1.000 BDT = €0.007801 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:08
BDT to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00790.0080
Low0.00780.0078
Average0.00780.0079
Change-0.70%-1.92%
1 BDT to EUR stats

The performance of BDT to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0079 and a 30 day low of 0.0078. This means the 30 day average was 0.0078. The change for BDT to EUR was -0.70.

The performance of BDT to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0080 and a 90 day low of 0.0078. This means the 90 day average was 0.0079. The change for BDT to EUR was -1.92.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2710.78483.9511.3737.167
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5260.85691.6531.4997.825
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6420.51555.1770.9024.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Euro
1 BDT0.00780 EUR
5 BDT0.03901 EUR
10 BDT0.07801 EUR
20 BDT0.15602 EUR
50 BDT0.39005 EUR
100 BDT0.78011 EUR
250 BDT1.95026 EUR
500 BDT3.90053 EUR
1000 BDT7.80105 EUR
2000 BDT15.60210 EUR
5000 BDT39.00525 EUR
10000 BDT78.01050 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bangladeshi Taka
1 EUR128.18800 BDT
5 EUR640.94000 BDT
10 EUR1,281.88000 BDT
20 EUR2,563.76000 BDT
50 EUR6,409.40000 BDT
100 EUR12,818.80000 BDT
250 EUR32,047.00000 BDT
500 EUR64,094.00000 BDT
1000 EUR128,188.00000 BDT
2000 EUR256,376.00000 BDT
5000 EUR640,940.00000 BDT
10000 EUR1,281,880.00000 BDT