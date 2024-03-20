Danish kroner to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert DKK to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
15,959.50 bdt

1.000 DKK = 15.96 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:03
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.08511.3560.854302.2391.66311.5890.262
1 USD0.922110.4680.787278.61.53310.67483.202
1 SEK0.0880.09610.07526.6150.1461.027.948
1 GBP1.1711.27113.2991353.9611.94713.562105.708

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DKK15.95950 BDT
5 DKK79.79750 BDT
10 DKK159.59500 BDT
20 DKK319.19000 BDT
50 DKK797.97500 BDT
100 DKK1,595.95000 BDT
250 DKK3,989.87500 BDT
500 DKK7,979.75000 BDT
1000 DKK15,959.50000 BDT
2000 DKK31,919.00000 BDT
5000 DKK79,797.50000 BDT
10000 DKK159,595.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Danish Krone
1 BDT0.06266 DKK
5 BDT0.31329 DKK
10 BDT0.62658 DKK
20 BDT1.25317 DKK
50 BDT3.13292 DKK
100 BDT6.26584 DKK
250 BDT15.66460 DKK
500 BDT31.32920 DKK
1000 BDT62.65840 DKK
2000 BDT125.31680 DKK
5000 BDT313.29200 DKK
10000 BDT626.58400 DKK