250 Bangladeshi takas to Danish kroner

Convert BDT to DKK at the real exchange rate

250 bdt
14.55 dkk

Tk1.000 BDT = kr0.05821 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:17
BDT to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05890.0595
Low0.05810.0581
Average0.05840.0588
Change-0.68%-1.91%
1 BDT to DKK stats

The performance of BDT to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0589 and a 30 day low of 0.0581. This means the 30 day average was 0.0584. The change for BDT to DKK was -0.68.

The performance of BDT to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0595 and a 90 day low of 0.0581. This means the 90 day average was 0.0588. The change for BDT to DKK was -1.91.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Danish Krone
1 BDT0.05821 DKK
5 BDT0.29104 DKK
10 BDT0.58208 DKK
20 BDT1.16417 DKK
50 BDT2.91042 DKK
100 BDT5.82084 DKK
250 BDT14.55210 DKK
500 BDT29.10420 DKK
1000 BDT58.20840 DKK
2000 BDT116.41680 DKK
5000 BDT291.04200 DKK
10000 BDT582.08400 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DKK17.17960 BDT
5 DKK85.89800 BDT
10 DKK171.79600 BDT
20 DKK343.59200 BDT
50 DKK858.98000 BDT
100 DKK1,717.96000 BDT
250 DKK4,294.90000 BDT
500 DKK8,589.80000 BDT
1000 DKK17,179.60000 BDT
2000 DKK34,359.20000 BDT
5000 DKK85,898.00000 BDT
10000 DKK171,796.00000 BDT