Hong Kong dollar to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Bangladeshi takas is currently 15.320 today, reflecting a 0.218% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.097% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 15.355 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 15.251 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.312% increase in value.