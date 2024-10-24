Polish zloty to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert PLN to BDT at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = Tk29.71 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:08
PLN to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 PLN to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.431731.4317
Low29.716029.4549
Average30.512230.5244
Change-5.46%-0.33%
1 PLN to BDT stats

The performance of PLN to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.4317 and a 30 day low of 29.7160. This means the 30 day average was 30.5122. The change for PLN to BDT was -5.46.

The performance of PLN to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.4317 and a 90 day low of 29.4549. This means the 90 day average was 30.5244. The change for PLN to BDT was -0.33.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0730.8651,379.3310.94123.361
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8030.9351,489.7511.81625.231
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1221.1231,790.314.230.32
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4060.130.278

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PLN29.70940 BDT
5 PLN148.54700 BDT
10 PLN297.09400 BDT
20 PLN594.18800 BDT
50 PLN1,485.47000 BDT
100 PLN2,970.94000 BDT
250 PLN7,427.35000 BDT
500 PLN14,854.70000 BDT
1000 PLN29,709.40000 BDT
2000 PLN59,418.80000 BDT
5000 PLN148,547.00000 BDT
10000 PLN297,094.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Polish Zloty
1 BDT0.03366 PLN
5 BDT0.16830 PLN
10 BDT0.33659 PLN
20 BDT0.67319 PLN
50 BDT1.68297 PLN
100 BDT3.36594 PLN
250 BDT8.41485 PLN
500 BDT16.82970 PLN
1000 BDT33.65940 PLN
2000 BDT67.31880 PLN
5000 BDT168.29700 PLN
10000 BDT336.59400 PLN