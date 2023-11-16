Swiss francs to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert CHF to BDT at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
124951 bdt

1.00000 CHF = 124.95100 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:07
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91870.80369783.23271.375151.54107150.5151.66583
1 EUR1.088510.874990.59881.496851.67745163.8451.81326
1 GBP1.244251.142991103.5621.711031.91748187.2782.07271
1 INR0.01201450.01103770.0096560210.01652180.01851521.808360.0200142

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CHF124.95100 BDT
5 CHF624.75500 BDT
10 CHF1249.51000 BDT
20 CHF2499.02000 BDT
50 CHF6247.55000 BDT
100 CHF12495.10000 BDT
250 CHF31237.75000 BDT
500 CHF62475.50000 BDT
1000 CHF124951.00000 BDT
2000 CHF249902.00000 BDT
5000 CHF624755.00000 BDT
10000 CHF1249510.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swiss Franc
1 BDT0.00800 CHF
5 BDT0.04002 CHF
10 BDT0.08003 CHF
20 BDT0.16006 CHF
50 BDT0.40016 CHF
100 BDT0.80032 CHF
250 BDT2.00079 CHF
500 BDT4.00158 CHF
1000 BDT8.00316 CHF
2000 BDT16.00632 CHF
5000 BDT40.01580 CHF
10000 BDT80.03160 CHF