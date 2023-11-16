British pounds sterling to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert GBP to BDT at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
137740 bdt

1.00000 GBP = 137.74000 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:56
How to convert British pounds sterling to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GBP137.74000 BDT
5 GBP688.70000 BDT
10 GBP1377.40000 BDT
20 GBP2754.80000 BDT
50 GBP6887.00000 BDT
100 GBP13774.00000 BDT
250 GBP34435.00000 BDT
500 GBP68870.00000 BDT
1000 GBP137740.00000 BDT
2000 GBP275480.00000 BDT
5000 GBP688700.00000 BDT
10000 GBP1377400.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / British Pound Sterling
1 BDT0.00726 GBP
5 BDT0.03630 GBP
10 BDT0.07260 GBP
20 BDT0.14520 GBP
50 BDT0.36300 GBP
100 BDT0.72601 GBP
250 BDT1.81502 GBP
500 BDT3.63004 GBP
1000 BDT7.26007 GBP
2000 BDT14.52014 GBP
5000 BDT36.30035 GBP
10000 BDT72.60070 GBP