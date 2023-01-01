Indian rupees to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert INR to BDT at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
13307.80 bdt

1.00000 INR = 1.33078 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:14
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.374750.919453.672950.8037291.54226287.251.34645
1 CAD0.72740510.6687862.671720.5846371.12185208.9470.979414
1 EUR1.087651.4952513.994880.874251.67744312.4271.46447
1 AED0.2722610.374290.2503210.2188240.41989678.20690.366585

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 INR1.33078 BDT
5 INR6.65390 BDT
10 INR13.30780 BDT
20 INR26.61560 BDT
50 INR66.53900 BDT
100 INR133.07800 BDT
250 INR332.69500 BDT
500 INR665.39000 BDT
1000 INR1330.78000 BDT
2000 INR2661.56000 BDT
5000 INR6653.90000 BDT
10000 INR13307.80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Indian Rupee
1 BDT0.75144 INR
5 BDT3.75720 INR
10 BDT7.51440 INR
20 BDT15.02880 INR
50 BDT37.57200 INR
100 BDT75.14400 INR
250 BDT187.86000 INR
500 BDT375.72000 INR
1000 BDT751.44000 INR
2000 BDT1502.88000 INR
5000 BDT3757.20000 INR
10000 BDT7514.40000 INR