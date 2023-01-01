500 Bangladeshi takas to Indian rupees

500 bdt
377.98 inr

1.00000 BDT = 0.75596 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:27
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Indian Rupee
1 BDT0.75596 INR
5 BDT3.77982 INR
10 BDT7.55964 INR
20 BDT15.11928 INR
50 BDT37.79820 INR
100 BDT75.59640 INR
250 BDT188.99100 INR
500 BDT377.98200 INR
1000 BDT755.96400 INR
2000 BDT1511.92800 INR
5000 BDT3779.82000 INR
10000 BDT7559.64000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 INR1.32281 BDT
5 INR6.61405 BDT
10 INR13.22810 BDT
20 INR26.45620 BDT
50 INR66.14050 BDT
100 INR132.28100 BDT
250 INR330.70250 BDT
500 INR661.40500 BDT
1000 INR1322.81000 BDT
2000 INR2645.62000 BDT
5000 INR6614.05000 BDT
10000 INR13228.10000 BDT