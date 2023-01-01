Bangladeshi takas to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert BDT to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
65.46 cny

1.00000 BDT = 0.06546 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:26
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BDT0.06546 CNY
5 BDT0.32732 CNY
10 BDT0.65464 CNY
20 BDT1.30927 CNY
50 BDT3.27318 CNY
100 BDT6.54637 CNY
250 BDT16.36593 CNY
500 BDT32.73185 CNY
1000 BDT65.46370 CNY
2000 BDT130.92740 CNY
5000 BDT327.31850 CNY
10000 BDT654.63700 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CNY15.27570 BDT
5 CNY76.37850 BDT
10 CNY152.75700 BDT
20 CNY305.51400 BDT
50 CNY763.78500 BDT
100 CNY1527.57000 BDT
250 CNY3818.92500 BDT
500 CNY7637.85000 BDT
1000 CNY15275.70000 BDT
2000 CNY30551.40000 BDT
5000 CNY76378.50000 BDT
10000 CNY152757.00000 BDT