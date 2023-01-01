Bangladeshi takas to Indian rupees today

Convert BDT to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
751.61 inr

1.00000 BDT = 0.75161 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.084590.27491.488481.673610.9645518.7312
1 GBP1.1426611.23935103.1651.701011.912581.1021521.4057
1 USD0.92210.806875183.2411.37251.543210.889417.2717
1 INR0.01107730.009693230.012013310.01648830.01853910.01068460.20749

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Indian Rupee
1 BDT0.75161 INR
5 BDT3.75806 INR
10 BDT7.51612 INR
20 BDT15.03224 INR
50 BDT37.58060 INR
100 BDT75.16120 INR
250 BDT187.90300 INR
500 BDT375.80600 INR
1000 BDT751.61200 INR
2000 BDT1503.22400 INR
5000 BDT3758.06000 INR
10000 BDT7516.12000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 INR1.33047 BDT
5 INR6.65235 BDT
10 INR13.30470 BDT
20 INR26.60940 BDT
50 INR66.52350 BDT
100 INR133.04700 BDT
250 INR332.61750 BDT
500 INR665.23500 BDT
1000 INR1330.47000 BDT
2000 INR2660.94000 BDT
5000 INR6652.35000 BDT
10000 INR13304.70000 BDT