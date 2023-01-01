Bangladeshi takas to British pounds sterling today

Convert BDT to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
7.29 gbp

1.00000 BDT = 0.00729 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87531.084290.24851.488661.673790.9645518.729
1 GBP1.1424711.23875103.1131.700871.912391.1019721.3988
1 USD0.922350.807265183.23971.373051.543810.8896517.2745
1 INR0.01108050.009698080.012013510.01649510.01854650.01068780.207527

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / British Pound Sterling
1 BDT0.00729 GBP
5 BDT0.03645 GBP
10 BDT0.07289 GBP
20 BDT0.14578 GBP
50 BDT0.36445 GBP
100 BDT0.72891 GBP
250 BDT1.82227 GBP
500 BDT3.64454 GBP
1000 BDT7.28908 GBP
2000 BDT14.57816 GBP
5000 BDT36.44540 GBP
10000 BDT72.89080 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GBP137.19200 BDT
5 GBP685.96000 BDT
10 GBP1371.92000 BDT
20 GBP2743.84000 BDT
50 GBP6859.60000 BDT
100 GBP13719.20000 BDT
250 GBP34298.00000 BDT
500 GBP68596.00000 BDT
1000 GBP137192.00000 BDT
2000 GBP274384.00000 BDT
5000 GBP685960.00000 BDT
10000 GBP1371920.00000 BDT