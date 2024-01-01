Philippine pesos to Indian rupees today

Convert PHP to INR at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ₹1.453 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
PHP to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

INR
1 PHP to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.49691.5053
Low1.45311.4291
Average1.47551.4769
Change-2.57%1.42%
1 PHP to INR stats

The performance of PHP to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4969 and a 30 day low of 1.4531. This means the 30 day average was 1.4755. The change for PHP to INR was -2.57.

The performance of PHP to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5053 and a 90 day low of 1.4291. This means the 90 day average was 1.4769. The change for PHP to INR was 1.42.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Indian Rupee
1 PHP1.45301 INR
5 PHP7.26505 INR
10 PHP14.53010 INR
20 PHP29.06020 INR
50 PHP72.65050 INR
100 PHP145.30100 INR
250 PHP363.25250 INR
500 PHP726.50500 INR
1000 PHP1,453.01000 INR
2000 PHP2,906.02000 INR
5000 PHP7,265.05000 INR
10000 PHP14,530.10000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 INR0.68823 PHP
5 INR3.44113 PHP
10 INR6.88225 PHP
20 INR13.76450 PHP
50 INR34.41125 PHP
100 INR68.82250 PHP
250 INR172.05625 PHP
300 INR206.46750 PHP
500 INR344.11250 PHP
600 INR412.93500 PHP
1000 INR688.22500 PHP
2000 INR1,376.45000 PHP
5000 INR3,441.12500 PHP
10000 INR6,882.25000 PHP
25000 INR17,205.62500 PHP
50000 INR34,411.25000 PHP
100000 INR68,822.50000 PHP
1000000 INR688,225.00000 PHP
1000000000 INR688,225,000.00000 PHP