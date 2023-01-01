5000 Philippine pesos to Indian rupees

Convert PHP to INR at the real exchange rate

5,000 php
7,513.75 inr

1.00000 PHP = 1.50275 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866251.1047591.95221.461751.620460.92935518.7472
1 GBP1.154411.2753106.1481.687411.870631.0728521.6413
1 USD0.90520.784129183.23351.323151.466810.841216.9696
1 INR0.01087520.009420840.012014410.01589680.01762290.01010650.203879

How to convert Philippine pesos to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Indian Rupee
1 PHP1.50275 INR
5 PHP7.51375 INR
10 PHP15.02750 INR
20 PHP30.05500 INR
50 PHP75.13750 INR
100 PHP150.27500 INR
250 PHP375.68750 INR
500 PHP751.37500 INR
1000 PHP1502.75000 INR
2000 PHP3005.50000 INR
5000 PHP7513.75000 INR
10000 PHP15027.50000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 INR0.66545 PHP
5 INR3.32723 PHP
10 INR6.65447 PHP
20 INR13.30894 PHP
50 INR33.27235 PHP
100 INR66.54470 PHP
250 INR166.36175 PHP
500 INR332.72350 PHP
1000 INR665.44700 PHP
2000 INR1330.89400 PHP
5000 INR3327.23500 PHP
10000 INR6654.47000 PHP