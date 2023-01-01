10 Philippine pesos to Indian rupees

Convert PHP to INR at the real exchange rate

10 php
15.03 inr

1.00000 PHP = 1.50291 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866241.1047591.96221.461581.620460.9293818.743
1 GBP1.1544111.2754106.1671.687351.870771.0728921.6382
1 USD0.905150.784068183.24251.3231.466810.841216.9658
1 INR0.0108740.009419080.012013110.01589330.0176210.01010540.203812

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Indian Rupee
1 PHP1.50291 INR
5 PHP7.51455 INR
10 PHP15.02910 INR
20 PHP30.05820 INR
50 PHP75.14550 INR
100 PHP150.29100 INR
250 PHP375.72750 INR
500 PHP751.45500 INR
1000 PHP1502.91000 INR
2000 PHP3005.82000 INR
5000 PHP7514.55000 INR
10000 PHP15029.10000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 INR0.66538 PHP
5 INR3.32688 PHP
10 INR6.65375 PHP
20 INR13.30750 PHP
50 INR33.26875 PHP
100 INR66.53750 PHP
250 INR166.34375 PHP
500 INR332.68750 PHP
1000 INR665.37500 PHP
2000 INR1330.75000 PHP
5000 INR3326.87500 PHP
10000 INR6653.75000 PHP