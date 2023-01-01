1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to British pounds sterling

Convert BDT to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
7.20 gbp

1.00000 BDT = 0.00720 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / British Pound Sterling
1 BDT0.00720 GBP
5 BDT0.03598 GBP
10 BDT0.07196 GBP
20 BDT0.14392 GBP
50 BDT0.35980 GBP
100 BDT0.71961 GBP
250 BDT1.79902 GBP
500 BDT3.59804 GBP
1000 BDT7.19608 GBP
2000 BDT14.39216 GBP
5000 BDT35.98040 GBP
10000 BDT71.96080 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GBP138.96500 BDT
5 GBP694.82500 BDT
10 GBP1389.65000 BDT
20 GBP2779.30000 BDT
50 GBP6948.25000 BDT
100 GBP13896.50000 BDT
250 GBP34741.25000 BDT
500 GBP69482.50000 BDT
1000 GBP138965.00000 BDT
2000 GBP277930.00000 BDT
5000 GBP694825.00000 BDT
10000 GBP1389650.00000 BDT