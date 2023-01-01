Bangladeshi takas to Canadian dollars today

Convert BDT to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
12.40 cad

1.00000 BDT = 0.01240 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.0843590.25661.488761.673510.9645518.7293
1 GBP1.1426611.23905103.1331.701151.912261.1021521.4014
1 USD0.92220.80707183.23571.372951.543330.889517.2724
1 INR0.01107950.00969620.012014110.01649470.01854170.01068650.207512

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Canadian Dollar
1 BDT0.01240 CAD
5 BDT0.06198 CAD
10 BDT0.12397 CAD
20 BDT0.24794 CAD
50 BDT0.61984 CAD
100 BDT1.23968 CAD
250 BDT3.09920 CAD
500 BDT6.19840 CAD
1000 BDT12.39680 CAD
2000 BDT24.79360 CAD
5000 BDT61.98400 CAD
10000 BDT123.96800 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CAD80.66570 BDT
5 CAD403.32850 BDT
10 CAD806.65700 BDT
20 CAD1613.31400 BDT
50 CAD4033.28500 BDT
100 CAD8066.57000 BDT
250 CAD20166.42500 BDT
500 CAD40332.85000 BDT
1000 CAD80665.70000 BDT
2000 CAD161331.40000 BDT
5000 CAD403328.50000 BDT
10000 CAD806657.00000 BDT