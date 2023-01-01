Bangladeshi takas to Philippine pesos today

Convert BDT to PHP at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
502.99 php

1.00000 BDT = 0.50299 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.0845590.29151.488381.67330.9646518.7364
1 GBP1.1428611.23955103.1961.70111.912441.1024621.4141
1 USD0.922050.806744183.25251.372351.542850.889417.2757
1 INR0.01107520.009690330.012011710.01648420.01853220.01068320.20751

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Philippine Peso
1 BDT0.50299 PHP
5 BDT2.51497 PHP
10 BDT5.02994 PHP
20 BDT10.05988 PHP
50 BDT25.14970 PHP
100 BDT50.29940 PHP
250 BDT125.74850 PHP
500 BDT251.49700 PHP
1000 BDT502.99400 PHP
2000 BDT1005.98800 PHP
5000 BDT2514.97000 PHP
10000 BDT5029.94000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PHP1.98809 BDT
5 PHP9.94045 BDT
10 PHP19.88090 BDT
20 PHP39.76180 BDT
50 PHP99.40450 BDT
100 PHP198.80900 BDT
250 PHP497.02250 BDT
500 PHP994.04500 BDT
1000 PHP1988.09000 BDT
2000 PHP3976.18000 BDT
5000 PHP9940.45000 BDT
10000 PHP19880.90000 BDT