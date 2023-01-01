10 thousand Philippine pesos to Bangladeshi takas

Convert PHP to BDT at the real exchange rate

10000 php
19780.80 bdt

1.00000 PHP = 1.97808 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.324650.90561.467890.7848061288.1141.067.10005
1 CAD0.75491610.6836461.108130.592463972.408106.4895.35994
1 EUR1.104251.4627411.620920.866631422.38155.777.84023
1 AUD0.681250.9024180.61693510.534649877.51896.09714.83691

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PHP1.97808 BDT
5 PHP9.89040 BDT
10 PHP19.78080 BDT
20 PHP39.56160 BDT
50 PHP98.90400 BDT
100 PHP197.80800 BDT
250 PHP494.52000 BDT
500 PHP989.04000 BDT
1000 PHP1978.08000 BDT
2000 PHP3956.16000 BDT
5000 PHP9890.40000 BDT
10000 PHP19780.80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Philippine Peso
1 BDT0.50554 PHP
5 BDT2.52770 PHP
10 BDT5.05540 PHP
20 BDT10.11080 PHP
50 BDT25.27700 PHP
100 BDT50.55400 PHP
250 BDT126.38500 PHP
500 BDT252.77000 PHP
1000 BDT505.54000 PHP
2000 BDT1011.08000 PHP
5000 BDT2527.70000 PHP
10000 BDT5055.40000 PHP