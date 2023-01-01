2000 Bangladeshi takas to Philippine pesos

Convert BDT to PHP at the real exchange rate

2,000 bdt
1,006.64 php

1.00000 BDT = 0.50332 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Philippine Peso
1 BDT0.50332 PHP
5 BDT2.51661 PHP
10 BDT5.03321 PHP
20 BDT10.06642 PHP
50 BDT25.16605 PHP
100 BDT50.33210 PHP
250 BDT125.83025 PHP
500 BDT251.66050 PHP
1000 BDT503.32100 PHP
2000 BDT1006.64200 PHP
5000 BDT2516.60500 PHP
10000 BDT5033.21000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PHP1.98681 BDT
5 PHP9.93405 BDT
10 PHP19.86810 BDT
20 PHP39.73620 BDT
50 PHP99.34050 BDT
100 PHP198.68100 BDT
250 PHP496.70250 BDT
500 PHP993.40500 BDT
1000 PHP1986.81000 BDT
2000 PHP3973.62000 BDT
5000 PHP9934.05000 BDT
10000 PHP19868.10000 BDT