Bulgarian levs to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert BGN to BDT at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
61410.10 bdt

1.00000 BGN = 61.41010 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:43
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.92211.673221.372751.543811.349650.8070718.3099
1 EUR1.084511.814611.488751.674261.46370.875319.8571
1 NZD0.597650.55108310.8204240.9226550.8066180.48234510.9429
1 CAD0.7284650.6717061.2188811.124610.9831720.58792213.3381

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BGN61.41010 BDT
5 BGN307.05050 BDT
10 BGN614.10100 BDT
20 BGN1228.20200 BDT
50 BGN3070.50500 BDT
100 BGN6141.01000 BDT
250 BGN15352.52500 BDT
500 BGN30705.05000 BDT
1000 BGN61410.10000 BDT
2000 BGN122820.20000 BDT
5000 BGN307050.50000 BDT
10000 BGN614101.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bulgarian Lev
1 BDT0.01628 BGN
5 BDT0.08142 BGN
10 BDT0.16284 BGN
20 BDT0.32568 BGN
50 BDT0.81420 BGN
100 BDT1.62840 BGN
250 BDT4.07100 BGN
500 BDT8.14200 BGN
1000 BDT16.28400 BGN
2000 BDT32.56800 BGN
5000 BDT81.42000 BGN
10000 BDT162.84000 BGN