1 Bulgarian lev to Bangladeshi takas

Convert BGN to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
61.67 bdt

1.00000 BGN = 61.67490 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BGN61.67490 BDT
5 BGN308.37450 BDT
10 BGN616.74900 BDT
20 BGN1233.49800 BDT
50 BGN3083.74500 BDT
100 BGN6167.49000 BDT
250 BGN15418.72500 BDT
500 BGN30837.45000 BDT
1000 BGN61674.90000 BDT
2000 BGN123349.80000 BDT
5000 BGN308374.50000 BDT
10000 BGN616749.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bulgarian Lev
1 BDT0.01621 BGN
5 BDT0.08107 BGN
10 BDT0.16214 BGN
20 BDT0.32428 BGN
50 BDT0.81070 BGN
100 BDT1.62141 BGN
250 BDT4.05352 BGN
500 BDT8.10705 BGN
1000 BDT16.21410 BGN
2000 BDT32.42820 BGN
5000 BDT81.07050 BGN
10000 BDT162.14100 BGN