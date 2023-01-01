500 Bangladeshi takas to Polish zloty

Convert BDT to PLN at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
18.12 pln

1.00000 BDT = 0.03624 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Polish Zloty
1 BDT0.03624 PLN
5 BDT0.18122 PLN
10 BDT0.36244 PLN
20 BDT0.72488 PLN
50 BDT1.81220 PLN
100 BDT3.62440 PLN
250 BDT9.06100 PLN
500 BDT18.12200 PLN
1000 BDT36.24400 PLN
2000 BDT72.48800 PLN
5000 BDT181.22000 PLN
10000 BDT362.44000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PLN27.59080 BDT
5 PLN137.95400 BDT
10 PLN275.90800 BDT
20 PLN551.81600 BDT
50 PLN1379.54000 BDT
100 PLN2759.08000 BDT
250 PLN6897.70000 BDT
500 PLN13795.40000 BDT
1000 PLN27590.80000 BDT
2000 PLN55181.60000 BDT
5000 PLN137954.00000 BDT
10000 PLN275908.00000 BDT