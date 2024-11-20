Brazilian real to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Bangladeshi takas is currently 20.700 today, reflecting a -0.352% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -0.314% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 20.860 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 20.545 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.787% decrease in value.