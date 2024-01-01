Brazilian reais to Guinean francs today

Convert BRL to GNF at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = GFr1,492 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
BRL to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GNF
1 BRL to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,518.56001,592.7600
Low1,469.09001,469.0900
Average1,497.20701,534.8486
Change-1.54%-2.83%
1 BRL to GNF stats

The performance of BRL to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,518.5600 and a 30 day low of 1,469.0900. This means the 30 day average was 1,497.2070. The change for BRL to GNF was -1.54.

The performance of BRL to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,592.7600 and a 90 day low of 1,469.0900. This means the 90 day average was 1,534.8486. The change for BRL to GNF was -2.83.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Guinean Franc
1 BRL1,492.23000 GNF
5 BRL7,461.15000 GNF
10 BRL14,922.30000 GNF
20 BRL29,844.60000 GNF
50 BRL74,611.50000 GNF
100 BRL149,223.00000 GNF
250 BRL373,057.50000 GNF
500 BRL746,115.00000 GNF
1000 BRL1,492,230.00000 GNF
2000 BRL2,984,460.00000 GNF
5000 BRL7,461,150.00000 GNF
10000 BRL14,922,300.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Brazilian Real
1 GNF0.00067 BRL
5 GNF0.00335 BRL
10 GNF0.00670 BRL
20 GNF0.01340 BRL
50 GNF0.03351 BRL
100 GNF0.06701 BRL
250 GNF0.16753 BRL
500 GNF0.33507 BRL
1000 GNF0.67014 BRL
2000 GNF1.34027 BRL
5000 GNF3.35068 BRL
10000 GNF6.70136 BRL