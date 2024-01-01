Swedish kronor to Guinean francs today

Convert SEK to GNF at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = GFr779.6 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:09
SEK to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GNF
1 SEK to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High817.6220855.9600
Low779.7070779.7070
Average799.3958825.5150
Change-4.64%-7.90%
1 SEK to GNF stats

The performance of SEK to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 817.6220 and a 30 day low of 779.7070. This means the 30 day average was 799.3958. The change for SEK to GNF was -4.64.

The performance of SEK to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 855.9600 and a 90 day low of 779.7070. This means the 90 day average was 825.5150. The change for SEK to GNF was -7.90.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Guinean Franc
1 SEK779.62200 GNF
5 SEK3,898.11000 GNF
10 SEK7,796.22000 GNF
20 SEK15,592.44000 GNF
50 SEK38,981.10000 GNF
100 SEK77,962.20000 GNF
250 SEK194,905.50000 GNF
500 SEK389,811.00000 GNF
1000 SEK779,622.00000 GNF
2000 SEK1,559,244.00000 GNF
5000 SEK3,898,110.00000 GNF
10000 SEK7,796,220.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Swedish Krona
1 GNF0.00128 SEK
5 GNF0.00641 SEK
10 GNF0.01283 SEK
20 GNF0.02565 SEK
50 GNF0.06413 SEK
100 GNF0.12827 SEK
250 GNF0.32067 SEK
500 GNF0.64134 SEK
1000 GNF1.28267 SEK
2000 GNF2.56534 SEK
5000 GNF6.41335 SEK
10000 GNF12.82670 SEK