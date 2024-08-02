Euros to Guinean francs today

Convert EUR to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
9,366,250 gnf

€1.000 EUR = GFr9,366 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9,419.10009,419.1000
Low9,292.33009,184.4500
Average9,344.75679,298.2861
Change0.66%1.45%
1 EUR to GNF stats

The performance of EUR to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9,419.1000 and a 30 day low of 9,292.3300. This means the 30 day average was 9,344.7567. The change for EUR to GNF was 0.66.

The performance of EUR to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9,419.1000 and a 90 day low of 9,184.4500. This means the 90 day average was 9,298.2861. The change for EUR to GNF was 1.45.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Guinean Franc
1 EUR9,366.25000 GNF
5 EUR46,831.25000 GNF
10 EUR93,662.50000 GNF
20 EUR187,325.00000 GNF
50 EUR468,312.50000 GNF
100 EUR936,625.00000 GNF
250 EUR2,341,562.50000 GNF
500 EUR4,683,125.00000 GNF
1000 EUR9,366,250.00000 GNF
2000 EUR18,732,500.00000 GNF
5000 EUR46,831,250.00000 GNF
10000 EUR93,662,500.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Euro
1 GNF0.00011 EUR
5 GNF0.00053 EUR
10 GNF0.00107 EUR
20 GNF0.00214 EUR
50 GNF0.00534 EUR
100 GNF0.01068 EUR
250 GNF0.02669 EUR
500 GNF0.05338 EUR
1000 GNF0.10677 EUR
2000 GNF0.21353 EUR
5000 GNF0.53383 EUR
10000 GNF1.06766 EUR