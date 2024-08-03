Euro to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Guinean francs is currently 9,366.250 today, reflecting a 0.693% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.585% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 9,376.280 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 9,258.700 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.721% decrease in value.