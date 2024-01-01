Turkish liras to Guinean francs today

Convert TRY to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
258,429 gnf

TL1.000 TRY = GFr258.4 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High263.8310267.2640
Low258.4040258.4040
Average260.8357263.5977
Change-1.98%-3.04%
1 TRY to GNF stats

The performance of TRY to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 263.8310 and a 30 day low of 258.4040. This means the 30 day average was 260.8357. The change for TRY to GNF was -1.98.

The performance of TRY to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 267.2640 and a 90 day low of 258.4040. This means the 90 day average was 263.5977. The change for TRY to GNF was -3.04.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Guinean Franc
1 TRY258.42900 GNF
5 TRY1,292.14500 GNF
10 TRY2,584.29000 GNF
20 TRY5,168.58000 GNF
50 TRY12,921.45000 GNF
100 TRY25,842.90000 GNF
250 TRY64,607.25000 GNF
500 TRY129,214.50000 GNF
1000 TRY258,429.00000 GNF
2000 TRY516,858.00000 GNF
5000 TRY1,292,145.00000 GNF
10000 TRY2,584,290.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Turkish Lira
1 GNF0.00387 TRY
5 GNF0.01935 TRY
10 GNF0.03870 TRY
20 GNF0.07739 TRY
50 GNF0.19348 TRY
100 GNF0.38695 TRY
250 GNF0.96738 TRY
500 GNF1.93477 TRY
1000 GNF3.86954 TRY
2000 GNF7.73908 TRY
5000 GNF19.34770 TRY
10000 GNF38.69540 TRY