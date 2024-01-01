Bulgarian levs to Guinean francs today

Convert BGN to GNF at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = GFr4,665 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
BGN to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GNF
1 BGN to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,801.65004,935.0900
Low4,638.59004,638.5900
Average4,733.74234,829.3420
Change-2.64%-5.08%
1 BGN to GNF stats

The performance of BGN to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,801.6500 and a 30 day low of 4,638.5900. This means the 30 day average was 4,733.7423. The change for BGN to GNF was -2.64.

The performance of BGN to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,935.0900 and a 90 day low of 4,638.5900. This means the 90 day average was 4,829.3420. The change for BGN to GNF was -5.08.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6931.3971.5331.3380.78918.039
1 EUR1.05911.7931.4791.6231.4170.83519.098
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.652
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.911

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guinean Franc
1 BGN4,665.33000 GNF
5 BGN23,326.65000 GNF
10 BGN46,653.30000 GNF
20 BGN93,306.60000 GNF
50 BGN233,266.50000 GNF
100 BGN466,533.00000 GNF
250 BGN1,166,332.50000 GNF
500 BGN2,332,665.00000 GNF
1000 BGN4,665,330.00000 GNF
2000 BGN9,330,660.00000 GNF
5000 BGN23,326,650.00000 GNF
10000 BGN46,653,300.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 GNF0.00021 BGN
5 GNF0.00107 BGN
10 GNF0.00214 BGN
20 GNF0.00429 BGN
50 GNF0.01072 BGN
100 GNF0.02143 BGN
250 GNF0.05359 BGN
500 GNF0.10717 BGN
1000 GNF0.21435 BGN
2000 GNF0.42869 BGN
5000 GNF1.07174 BGN
10000 GNF2.14347 BGN