Bulgarian lev to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Guinean francs is currently 4,665.330 today, reflecting a 0.539% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.147% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 4,687.440 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 4,619.590 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.509% increase in value.