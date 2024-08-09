Bulgarian lev to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Guinean francs is currently 4,811.920 today, reflecting a 0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.466% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 4,839.660 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 4,772.180 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.687% decrease in value.