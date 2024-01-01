Japanese yen to Guinean francs today

Convert JPY to GNF at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
585,861 gnf

¥1.000 JPY = GFr58.59 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58.586158.5861
Low53.210753.2107
Average55.182354.7971
Change9.48%5.07%
1 JPY to GNF stats

The performance of JPY to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.5861 and a 30 day low of 53.2107. This means the 30 day average was 55.1823. The change for JPY to GNF was 9.48.

The performance of JPY to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.5861 and a 90 day low of 53.2107. This means the 90 day average was 54.7971. The change for JPY to GNF was 5.07.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Guinean Franc
100 JPY5,858.61000 GNF
1000 JPY58,586.10000 GNF
1500 JPY87,879.15000 GNF
2000 JPY117,172.20000 GNF
3000 JPY175,758.30000 GNF
5000 JPY292,930.50000 GNF
5400 JPY316,364.94000 GNF
10000 JPY585,861.00000 GNF
15000 JPY878,791.50000 GNF
20000 JPY1,171,722.00000 GNF
25000 JPY1,464,652.50000 GNF
30000 JPY1,757,583.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Japanese Yen
1 GNF0.01707 JPY
5 GNF0.08534 JPY
10 GNF0.17069 JPY
20 GNF0.34138 JPY
50 GNF0.85345 JPY
100 GNF1.70689 JPY
250 GNF4.26723 JPY
500 GNF8.53445 JPY
1000 GNF17.06890 JPY
2000 GNF34.13780 JPY
5000 GNF85.34450 JPY
10000 GNF170.68900 JPY