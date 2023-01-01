1 Guinean franc to Japanese yen

Convert GNF to JPY

1 gnf
0 jpy

1.00000 GNF = 0.01745 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:37 UTC
GNF to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Japanese Yen
1 GNF0.01745 JPY
5 GNF0.08723 JPY
10 GNF0.17446 JPY
20 GNF0.34892 JPY
50 GNF0.87229 JPY
100 GNF1.74458 JPY
250 GNF4.36145 JPY
500 GNF8.72290 JPY
1000 GNF17.44580 JPY
2000 GNF34.89160 JPY
5000 GNF87.22900 JPY
10000 GNF174.45800 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Guinean Franc
100 JPY5732.02000 GNF
1000 JPY57320.20000 GNF
1500 JPY85980.30000 GNF
2000 JPY114640.40000 GNF
3000 JPY171960.60000 GNF
5000 JPY286601.00000 GNF
5400 JPY309529.08000 GNF
10000 JPY573202.00000 GNF
15000 JPY859803.00000 GNF
20000 JPY1146404.00000 GNF
25000 JPY1433005.00000 GNF
30000 JPY1719606.00000 GNF