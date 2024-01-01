Guinean francs to South African rand today

Convert GNF to ZAR at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = R0.002094 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
Track the exchange rate

GNF to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 GNF to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00210.0021
Low0.00200.0020
Average0.00210.0020
Change2.53%-0.14%
1 GNF to ZAR stats

The performance of GNF to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0020. This means the 30 day average was 0.0021. The change for GNF to ZAR was 2.53.

The performance of GNF to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0021 and a 90 day low of 0.0020. This means the 90 day average was 0.0020. The change for GNF to ZAR was -0.14.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / South African Rand
1 GNF0.00209 ZAR
5 GNF0.01047 ZAR
10 GNF0.02094 ZAR
20 GNF0.04188 ZAR
50 GNF0.10471 ZAR
100 GNF0.20942 ZAR
250 GNF0.52356 ZAR
500 GNF1.04712 ZAR
1000 GNF2.09423 ZAR
2000 GNF4.18846 ZAR
5000 GNF10.47115 ZAR
10000 GNF20.94230 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Guinean Franc
1 ZAR477.50300 GNF
5 ZAR2,387.51500 GNF
10 ZAR4,775.03000 GNF
20 ZAR9,550.06000 GNF
50 ZAR23,875.15000 GNF
100 ZAR47,750.30000 GNF
250 ZAR119,375.75000 GNF
500 ZAR238,751.50000 GNF
1000 ZAR477,503.00000 GNF
2000 ZAR955,006.00000 GNF
5000 ZAR2,387,515.00000 GNF
10000 ZAR4,775,030.00000 GNF