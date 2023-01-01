1 thousand Guinean francs to South African rand

Convert GNF to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1000 gnf
2.24 zar

1.00000 GNF = 0.00224 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:28 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GNF to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86771.048487.21471.436831.659120.9653518.4644
1GBP1.1524711.20825100.5121.655911.912091.1125421.2797
1USD0.953850.827643183.18841.37051.582530.920717.612
1INR0.0114660.009949020.012020910.01647470.01902340.01106760.211712

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / South African Rand
1 GNF0.00224 ZAR
5 GNF0.01121 ZAR
10 GNF0.02242 ZAR
20 GNF0.04484 ZAR
50 GNF0.11211 ZAR
100 GNF0.22422 ZAR
250 GNF0.56056 ZAR
500 GNF1.12112 ZAR
1000 GNF2.24224 ZAR
2000 GNF4.48448 ZAR
5000 GNF11.21120 ZAR
10000 GNF22.42240 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Guinean Franc
1 ZAR445.98200 GNF
5 ZAR2229.91000 GNF
10 ZAR4459.82000 GNF
20 ZAR8919.64000 GNF
50 ZAR22299.10000 GNF
100 ZAR44598.20000 GNF
250 ZAR111495.50000 GNF
500 ZAR222991.00000 GNF
1000 ZAR445982.00000 GNF
2000 ZAR891964.00000 GNF
5000 ZAR2229910.00000 GNF
10000 ZAR4459820.00000 GNF