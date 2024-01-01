Guinean francs to Japanese yen today

Convert GNF to JPY at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = ¥0.01803 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:33
GNF to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 GNF to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01820.0182
Low0.01750.0163
Average0.01780.0172
Change3.22%5.92%
1 GNF to JPY stats

The performance of GNF to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0182 and a 30 day low of 0.0175. This means the 30 day average was 0.0178. The change for GNF to JPY was 3.22.

The performance of GNF to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0182 and a 90 day low of 0.0163. This means the 90 day average was 0.0172. The change for GNF to JPY was 5.92.

How to convert Guinean francs to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Japanese Yen
1 GNF0.01803 JPY
5 GNF0.09014 JPY
10 GNF0.18029 JPY
20 GNF0.36058 JPY
50 GNF0.90144 JPY
100 GNF1.80288 JPY
250 GNF4.50720 JPY
500 GNF9.01440 JPY
1000 GNF18.02880 JPY
2000 GNF36.05760 JPY
5000 GNF90.14400 JPY
10000 GNF180.28800 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Guinean Franc
100 JPY5,546.68000 GNF
1000 JPY55,466.80000 GNF
1500 JPY83,200.20000 GNF
2000 JPY110,933.60000 GNF
3000 JPY166,400.40000 GNF
5000 JPY277,334.00000 GNF
5400 JPY299,520.72000 GNF
10000 JPY554,668.00000 GNF
15000 JPY832,002.00000 GNF
20000 JPY1,109,336.00000 GNF
25000 JPY1,386,670.00000 GNF
30000 JPY1,664,004.00000 GNF