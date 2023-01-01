Bulgarian levs to Guinean francs today

Convert BGN to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
4,764,160 gnf

1.00000 BGN = 4764.16000 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.92191.672521.37241.543211.34960.80700518.299
1 EUR1.084711.814181.488641.673921.463910.8753519.8489
1 NZD0.59790.55121210.8205580.9226850.8069260.48250810.941
1 CAD0.7286510.6717531.2186811.124460.9833870.58802413.3336

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guinean Franc
1 BGN4764.16000 GNF
5 BGN23820.80000 GNF
10 BGN47641.60000 GNF
20 BGN95283.20000 GNF
50 BGN238208.00000 GNF
100 BGN476416.00000 GNF
250 BGN1191040.00000 GNF
500 BGN2382080.00000 GNF
1000 BGN4764160.00000 GNF
2000 BGN9528320.00000 GNF
5000 BGN23820800.00000 GNF
10000 BGN47641600.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 GNF0.00021 BGN
5 GNF0.00105 BGN
10 GNF0.00210 BGN
20 GNF0.00420 BGN
50 GNF0.01050 BGN
100 GNF0.02099 BGN
250 GNF0.05248 BGN
500 GNF0.10495 BGN
1000 GNF0.20990 BGN
2000 GNF0.41980 BGN
5000 GNF1.04950 BGN
10000 GNF2.09900 BGN