Chinese yuan rmb to Guinean francs today

Convert CNY to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,186,090 gnf

1.00000 CNY = 1186.09000 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guinean Franc
1 CNY1186.09000 GNF
5 CNY5930.45000 GNF
10 CNY11860.90000 GNF
20 CNY23721.80000 GNF
50 CNY59304.50000 GNF
100 CNY118609.00000 GNF
250 CNY296522.50000 GNF
500 CNY593045.00000 GNF
1000 CNY1186090.00000 GNF
2000 CNY2372180.00000 GNF
5000 CNY5930450.00000 GNF
10000 CNY11860900.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GNF0.00084 CNY
5 GNF0.00422 CNY
10 GNF0.00843 CNY
20 GNF0.01686 CNY
50 GNF0.04216 CNY
100 GNF0.08431 CNY
250 GNF0.21078 CNY
500 GNF0.42155 CNY
1000 GNF0.84311 CNY
2000 GNF1.68621 CNY
5000 GNF4.21553 CNY
10000 GNF8.43106 CNY