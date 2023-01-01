100 Chinese yuan rmb to Guinean francs

Convert CNY to GNF at the real exchange rate

100 cny
119,940 gnf

1.00000 CNY = 1199.40000 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guinean Franc
1 CNY1199.40000 GNF
5 CNY5997.00000 GNF
10 CNY11994.00000 GNF
20 CNY23988.00000 GNF
50 CNY59970.00000 GNF
100 CNY119940.00000 GNF
250 CNY299850.00000 GNF
500 CNY599700.00000 GNF
1000 CNY1199400.00000 GNF
2000 CNY2398800.00000 GNF
5000 CNY5997000.00000 GNF
10000 CNY11994000.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GNF0.00083 CNY
5 GNF0.00417 CNY
10 GNF0.00834 CNY
20 GNF0.01668 CNY
50 GNF0.04169 CNY
100 GNF0.08338 CNY
250 GNF0.20844 CNY
500 GNF0.41688 CNY
1000 GNF0.83375 CNY
2000 GNF1.66750 CNY
5000 GNF4.16876 CNY
10000 GNF8.33752 CNY