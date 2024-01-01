5,000 Guinean francs to Bulgarian levs

Convert GNF to BGN at the real exchange rate

5,000 gnf
1.06 bgn

GFr1.000 GNF = лв0.0002120 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07289.4791.4641.6080.95719.223
1 GBP1.18311.269105.8361.7311.9021.13222.738
1 USD0.9320.788183.4341.3651.4990.89317.925
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 GNF0.00021 BGN
5 GNF0.00106 BGN
10 GNF0.00212 BGN
20 GNF0.00424 BGN
50 GNF0.01060 BGN
100 GNF0.02120 BGN
250 GNF0.05301 BGN
500 GNF0.10601 BGN
1000 GNF0.21202 BGN
2000 GNF0.42404 BGN
5000 GNF1.06010 BGN
10000 GNF2.12020 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guinean Franc
1 BGN4,716.53000 GNF
5 BGN23,582.65000 GNF
10 BGN47,165.30000 GNF
20 BGN94,330.60000 GNF
50 BGN235,826.50000 GNF
100 BGN471,653.00000 GNF
250 BGN1,179,132.50000 GNF
500 BGN2,358,265.00000 GNF
1000 BGN4,716,530.00000 GNF
2000 BGN9,433,060.00000 GNF
5000 BGN23,582,650.00000 GNF
10000 BGN47,165,300.00000 GNF