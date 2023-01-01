20 Guinean francs to Turkish liras

Convert GNF to TRY at the real exchange rate

20 gnf
0.06 try

1.00000 GNF = 0.00320 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GNF to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86791.048387.19761.436751.660280.9651518.4762
1GBP1.1522111.2079100.4731.655491.913051.1120521.2891
1USD0.95390.827883183.181.370551.583780.920617.6249
1INR0.01146820.009952910.012022110.01647690.01904040.01106760.211889

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Turkish Lira
1 GNF0.00320 TRY
5 GNF0.01602 TRY
10 GNF0.03203 TRY
20 GNF0.06406 TRY
50 GNF0.16016 TRY
100 GNF0.32032 TRY
250 GNF0.80079 TRY
500 GNF1.60159 TRY
1000 GNF3.20317 TRY
2000 GNF6.40634 TRY
5000 GNF16.01585 TRY
10000 GNF32.03170 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Guinean Franc
1 TRY312.19100 GNF
5 TRY1560.95500 GNF
10 TRY3121.91000 GNF
20 TRY6243.82000 GNF
50 TRY15609.55000 GNF
100 TRY31219.10000 GNF
250 TRY78047.75000 GNF
500 TRY156095.50000 GNF
1000 TRY312191.00000 GNF
2000 TRY624382.00000 GNF
5000 TRY1560955.00000 GNF
10000 TRY3121910.00000 GNF