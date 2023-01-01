1 Guinean franc to Turkish liras
Convert GNF to TRY at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Guinean Franc
|1 TRY
|312.19100 GNF
|5 TRY
|1560.95500 GNF
|10 TRY
|3121.91000 GNF
|20 TRY
|6243.82000 GNF
|50 TRY
|15609.55000 GNF
|100 TRY
|31219.10000 GNF
|250 TRY
|78047.75000 GNF
|500 TRY
|156095.50000 GNF
|1000 TRY
|312191.00000 GNF
|2000 TRY
|624382.00000 GNF
|5000 TRY
|1560955.00000 GNF
|10000 TRY
|3121910.00000 GNF