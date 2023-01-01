5000 Guinean francs to Euros

5000 gnf
0.56 eur

1.00000 GNF = 0.00011 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:17 UTC
GNF to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Euro
1 GNF0.00011 EUR
5 GNF0.00056 EUR
10 GNF0.00111 EUR
20 GNF0.00222 EUR
50 GNF0.00555 EUR
100 GNF0.01110 EUR
250 GNF0.02776 EUR
500 GNF0.05551 EUR
1000 GNF0.11103 EUR
2000 GNF0.22206 EUR
5000 GNF0.55514 EUR
10000 GNF1.11028 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Guinean Franc
1 EUR9006.71000 GNF
5 EUR45033.55000 GNF
10 EUR90067.10000 GNF
20 EUR180134.20000 GNF
50 EUR450335.50000 GNF
100 EUR900671.00000 GNF
250 EUR2251677.50000 GNF
500 EUR4503355.00000 GNF
1000 EUR9006710.00000 GNF
2000 EUR18013420.00000 GNF
5000 EUR45033550.00000 GNF
10000 EUR90067100.00000 GNF