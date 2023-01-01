100 Guinean francs to Swedish kronor

Convert GNF to SEK at the real exchange rate

100 gnf
0.13 sek

1.00000 GNF = 0.00129 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:8 UTC
GNF to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

How to convert Guinean francs to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Swedish Krona
1 GNF0.00129 SEK
5 GNF0.00643 SEK
10 GNF0.01287 SEK
20 GNF0.02573 SEK
50 GNF0.06433 SEK
100 GNF0.12865 SEK
250 GNF0.32164 SEK
500 GNF0.64327 SEK
1000 GNF1.28654 SEK
2000 GNF2.57308 SEK
5000 GNF6.43270 SEK
10000 GNF12.86540 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Guinean Franc
1 SEK777.28100 GNF
5 SEK3886.40500 GNF
10 SEK7772.81000 GNF
20 SEK15545.62000 GNF
50 SEK38864.05000 GNF
100 SEK77728.10000 GNF
250 SEK194320.25000 GNF
500 SEK388640.50000 GNF
1000 SEK777281.00000 GNF
2000 SEK1554562.00000 GNF
5000 SEK3886405.00000 GNF
10000 SEK7772810.00000 GNF