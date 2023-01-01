1 Guinean franc to Brazilian reais

Convert GNF to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 gnf
0.00 brl

1.00000 GNF = 0.00059 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GNF to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 BRL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.047987.17861.43631.658460.965518.5261
1GBP1.1531411.2083100.5231.656161.912321.1133521.3619
1USD0.95430.827609183.19361.370651.582650.921417.6793
1INR0.01147070.009947990.012020210.01647540.01902370.01107540.212508

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Brazilian Real
1 GNF0.00059 BRL
5 GNF0.00295 BRL
10 GNF0.00590 BRL
20 GNF0.01180 BRL
50 GNF0.02949 BRL
100 GNF0.05898 BRL
250 GNF0.14744 BRL
500 GNF0.29488 BRL
1000 GNF0.58976 BRL
2000 GNF1.17952 BRL
5000 GNF2.94881 BRL
10000 GNF5.89762 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Guinean Franc
1 BRL1695.60000 GNF
5 BRL8478.00000 GNF
10 BRL16956.00000 GNF
20 BRL33912.00000 GNF
50 BRL84780.00000 GNF
100 BRL169560.00000 GNF
250 BRL423900.00000 GNF
500 BRL847800.00000 GNF
1000 BRL1695600.00000 GNF
2000 BRL3391200.00000 GNF
5000 BRL8478000.00000 GNF
10000 BRL16956000.00000 GNF