10 thousand Brazilian reais to Guinean francs

Convert BRL to GNF at the real exchange rate

10,000 brl
16,584,600 gnf

1.000 BRL = 1,658 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7621.4631.6460.97117.76
1 GBP1.17211.245103.9881.7141.9281.13820.807
1 USD0.9410.803183.4981.3771.5480.91416.707
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Guinean Franc
1 BRL1,658.46000 GNF
5 BRL8,292.30000 GNF
10 BRL16,584.60000 GNF
20 BRL33,169.20000 GNF
50 BRL82,923.00000 GNF
100 BRL165,846.00000 GNF
250 BRL414,615.00000 GNF
500 BRL829,230.00000 GNF
1000 BRL1,658,460.00000 GNF
2000 BRL3,316,920.00000 GNF
5000 BRL8,292,300.00000 GNF
10000 BRL16,584,600.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Brazilian Real
1 GNF0.00060 BRL
5 GNF0.00301 BRL
10 GNF0.00603 BRL
20 GNF0.01206 BRL
50 GNF0.03015 BRL
100 GNF0.06030 BRL
250 GNF0.15074 BRL
500 GNF0.30149 BRL
1000 GNF0.60297 BRL
2000 GNF1.20594 BRL
5000 GNF3.01485 BRL
10000 GNF6.02970 BRL