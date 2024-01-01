Brazilian reais to Guinean francs today

Convert BRL to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
1,707,860 gnf

1.000 BRL = 1,708 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1511.4741.6630.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6071.7271.9481.13221.386
1 USD0.9230.787183.1651.361.5340.89216.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Guinean Franc
1 BRL1,707.86000 GNF
5 BRL8,539.30000 GNF
10 BRL17,078.60000 GNF
20 BRL34,157.20000 GNF
50 BRL85,393.00000 GNF
100 BRL170,786.00000 GNF
250 BRL426,965.00000 GNF
500 BRL853,930.00000 GNF
1000 BRL1,707,860.00000 GNF
2000 BRL3,415,720.00000 GNF
5000 BRL8,539,300.00000 GNF
10000 BRL17,078,600.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Brazilian Real
1 GNF0.00059 BRL
5 GNF0.00293 BRL
10 GNF0.00586 BRL
20 GNF0.01171 BRL
50 GNF0.02928 BRL
100 GNF0.05855 BRL
250 GNF0.14638 BRL
500 GNF0.29276 BRL
1000 GNF0.58553 BRL
2000 GNF1.17106 BRL
5000 GNF2.92765 BRL
10000 GNF5.85529 BRL