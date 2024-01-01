10 Brazilian reais to Guinean francs

Convert BRL to GNF at the real exchange rate

10 brl
15,649 gnf

R$1.000 BRL = GFr1,565 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,586.58001,683.9000
Low1,497.88001,497.8800
Average1,539.13031,588.9227
Change-1.02%-6.12%
1 BRL to GNF stats

The performance of BRL to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,586.5800 and a 30 day low of 1,497.8800. This means the 30 day average was 1,539.1303. The change for BRL to GNF was -1.02.

The performance of BRL to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,683.9000 and a 90 day low of 1,497.8800. This means the 90 day average was 1,588.9227. The change for BRL to GNF was -6.12.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Guinean Franc
1 BRL1,564.94000 GNF
5 BRL7,824.70000 GNF
10 BRL15,649.40000 GNF
20 BRL31,298.80000 GNF
50 BRL78,247.00000 GNF
100 BRL156,494.00000 GNF
250 BRL391,235.00000 GNF
500 BRL782,470.00000 GNF
1000 BRL1,564,940.00000 GNF
2000 BRL3,129,880.00000 GNF
5000 BRL7,824,700.00000 GNF
10000 BRL15,649,400.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Brazilian Real
1 GNF0.00064 BRL
5 GNF0.00320 BRL
10 GNF0.00639 BRL
20 GNF0.01278 BRL
50 GNF0.03195 BRL
100 GNF0.06390 BRL
250 GNF0.15975 BRL
500 GNF0.31950 BRL
1000 GNF0.63900 BRL
2000 GNF1.27800 BRL
5000 GNF3.19501 BRL
10000 GNF6.39002 BRL